SAN DIEGO — The Chabad House near San Diego State University has a new menorah standing taller than the previous one that had been vandalized three times in two years.

“It’s just majestic, it’s beautiful,” Rabbi and Director of Chabad House at SDSU Chalom Boudjnah said while looking at the menorah, the oldest symbol of the Jewish faith.

Just in time for the start of Hanukkah, a new steel menorah is standing tall and proud outside the Chabad House.

The latest vandalism of the menorah in March left the structure broken on the ground. The act was caught on camera.

“It was done in a vicious act where one person (who) covered himself up came straight at the menorah, pushed it down to the breaking point. Really, really vile. And at that point we decided it’s time to replace the menorah with something that is not only going to be returning or rebuilding the same exact thing we have, but go even more grand, even more special, even more beautiful, taller, bigger,” Rabbi and Director of Chabad House at SDSU Chalom Boudjnah said.

“Taller and bigger” is exactly what’s been done. The new 1,500 pound, more than 20-ft. tall menorah is custom made of steel.

“It’s a pillar and a forefront. Look at that base, that base is very sturdy,” Rabbi Boudjnah said.

Surrounding the menorah are some new renovations, including new paint on the building and new landscaping outside.

“This is an olive tree, which was part of the Bible, and all the trees here will be all part of the Bible,” Barry Soper said, pointing to one of the olive trees at the entrance of the Chabad House.

Community member Barry Soper said his son, an engineer, helped design the custom menorah.

“There’s candles at the top, there’s a dreidel at the center, there’s a very strong base with our logo on it. It’s something we are so proud of,” Rabbi Boudjnah said “It’s just a testament to the power of good and the power of light winning over darkness.”

The new menorah was delivered Saturday. It was created by a company in Orlando that donated $10,000 back to the Chabad House. The menorah cost about $35,000.

The Chabad House will be lighting the menorah to commemorate the first day of Hanukkah on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.