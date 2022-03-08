(Courtesy: Marshal Hedin, San Diego State University)

SAN DIEGO — Biologists at San Diego State University have discovered a new species of spider.

The species has been named the Hypochilus xomote, the university said in an email. Its orange-and-black body is smaller than a pencil eraser.

SDSU biologist Marshal Hedin was in the Sequoia National Forest when he spotted the new species, according to the university.

Researchers used a scanning electron microscope to identify key differences between the ancient arachnids and other spiders.

The species’ ancestors date back to the dinosaurs, researchers say.

It’s been almost 30 years since a new species in the genus has been identified.