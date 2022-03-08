SAN DIEGO — Biologists at San Diego State University have discovered a new species of spider.
The species has been named the Hypochilus xomote, the university said in an email. Its orange-and-black body is smaller than a pencil eraser.
SDSU biologist Marshal Hedin was in the Sequoia National Forest when he spotted the new species, according to the university.
Researchers used a scanning electron microscope to identify key differences between the ancient arachnids and other spiders.
The species’ ancestors date back to the dinosaurs, researchers say.
It’s been almost 30 years since a new species in the genus has been identified.