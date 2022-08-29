SAN DIEGO — A brand new $180 million campus in Logan Heights opened Monday to just over 1,000 students on the first day of class for the San Diego Unified School District.

Logan Memorial Educational Campus plans on taking students from their pre-K to 12th grade without ever changing schools.

The school is leaning on “Mexican modern” architecture, with sleek lines, splashes of colors and patterns to warm up the feel of the sprawling campus.

“We basically get to create everything. We get to set the rules,” said Amani Fulton, a freshman walking onto campus.

Schools in the area have not received positive marks in years past, but this campus puts the school on the level with most college campuses of similar size.

“I think it’s great. It’s good to have a new school, having new people,” said Brian Silverio a freshman.

The campus took five years to finish and some projects are still under construction, but it’s clear this new school is now a game changer for the area.

“This is amazing. Our kids deserve it, and as we know, when we feel good about ourselves and our surroundings we perform better,” said Dr. Lamont Jackson, superintendent of SDUSD.