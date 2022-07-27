SAN DIEGO — New rules and regulations go into effect Wednesday for scooters and e-bikes across San Diego.

The move comes as the city tries to balance having an eco-friendly mobility option and complaints from residents. One of the changes is the city will reduce the number of scooters from 11,000 to 8,000 and only have four contracts with companies instead of the permits with multiple, starting Aug. 1.

“We believe that the changes — such as limiting the total number of devices in use citywide to 8,000, prohibiting riding and parking on sidewalks and shifting from a permit-based to a contractual model — will allow scooter and e-bike users to get around safely and enjoyably, while also respecting the concerns of non-users,” said Kristy Reeser, deputy director of sustainability and mobility department for the City of San Diego.

Scooters will not be allowed to be parked anywhere as the city has designated several parking areas to leave and rent the devices.

Using geofencing, the scooters will reduce their speed if they are on the sidewalk or areas scooters are not allowed.

The city will be also be monitoring that riders follow the rules by issuing citations/violations. The city says the fines/violations will be given to the company, but the rider could also end up paying by agreeing with the terms and conditions on their app.