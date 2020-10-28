New regulations could change how short-term rentals run in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A series of new regulations including a licensing requirement could be on the way for owners of short-term vacation rentals in San Diego.

City leaders are considering a series of new rules for short-term rentals found on sites such as Airbnb and Vrbo to protect neighborhoods and create a mechanism to revoke or suspend licenses of owners not following local regulations. It comes as some residents argue short-term rentals are causing major problems in their communities.

“I live next door to a mini hotel,” one homeowner told the city’s Community Planners Committee on Tuesday. “People come and go at all hours. People go into the hot tub. They play their stereo. There’s people drinking and partying at all hours.”

“The trash, the rats, they’re growing like crazy,” another homeowner said. “Cockroaches are horrendous down here. None of that has been addressed.”

The proposal submitted by District 2 Councilmember Jennifer Campbell said regulations would preserve the availability of long-term rental housing and safeguard neighborhoods while allowing “the diversification of in economic opportunity that STRO enables, both for hosts, and for guests.”

It was presented to the city’s Planning Commission Oct. 8 and continued to Dec. 3, Tuesday’s meeting agenda shows.

Council still must review the proposals — including on requiring licenses, regulating hosting platforms and implementing so-called “good neighbor policies” — but the goal is to have new rules in place by January 2022.