IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A new pump and motor was installed in the Hollister Street Pumping Station Tuesday. The station is located just off Hollister Street in Imperial Beach.

While this will not fix the transboundary sewage contamination, many are saying any improvement is a step in the right direction.

The U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission confirmed the new pump is being installed Tuesday.

The Hollister Street Pumping Station was built to pump sewage that comes from Mexico to wastewater further north of the border.

In August 2023, the Hollister Street Pumping Station was damaged during Tropical Storm Hilary and more than 20,000 gallons of sewage spilled out of the station because of equipment failure. During a malfunction, this can allow more raw sewage to flow into the Tijuana River Valley and into the ocean.

During the construction, the pump station and nearby collectors, Goat Canyon and Smugglers Gulch canyon were taken out of operation at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in order to ensure there was not any obstructive flow. This was estimated to result in 200,000 gallons of transboundary flow.

The IBWC said they are replacing three of the four pumps to “provide added redundancy to the other pumps and more reliable operation of the Hollister pump station should one of the other pumps become inoperable.”

According to the IBWC, the pump station has been operating properly without the new pump since September 2023. The IBWC said this will not have an impact on existing odors.

Installation of the new pump is expected to be completed by the end of the day Tuesday.