LA MESA, Calif. — The city of La Mesa welcomed a new outdoor fitness plaza Tuesday, just in time for Healthy Heart Week.

The plaza is located at La Mesita Park on Dallas Street.

The exercise equipment is aimed to benefit everyone, young and old, to enjoy. It also provides inclusive opportunities for people with disabilities as well as the community’s older population.

Using the equipment is free, and can be a money saver for those looking to get a workout without paying to join a gym.

A $40,000 grant through the San Diego Foundation and a $10,000 grant through California Parks and Recreation Society made the development of the plaza possible.

The space is the East County city’s second fitness plaza. The other is located near the La Mesa Adult Enrichment Center.