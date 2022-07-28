A new off-leash dog park officially opened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. (Photo provided by city of Carlsbad)

CARLSBAD, Calif. – A new dog park officially opened this week in Carlsbad with amenities designed to be enjoyed by pet owners and their furry friends.

The 27,000-square-foot Poinsettia Dog Park was built on a piece of land south of the entrance of Poinsettia Community Park at 6600 Hidden Valley Road, city spokesman Jon Horn said in a news release. Opening daily at 8 a.m., the park features fenced-in space for large and small dogs in addition to agility equipment, water fountains, bag dispensers and picnic tables.

Officials lauded the opening of the off-leash park in a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday. They were considered a high priority in the city’s Parks & Recreation Master Plan, Horn said.

Last summer, Carlsbad City Council approved construction contracts to build the new park with an anticipated cost of $2.8 million, though officials expect the final amount to be less. A previous park project to expand the playground, multi-purpose fields and pickleball courts cost the city $5.2 million.

Other features built near the new dog park include shaded picnic tables outside of its gates, a new 37-space parking lot with electric vehicle charging stations and a new bathroom building.

See how construction on the park came together over the past year in a video posted on the city’s website.

