OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Nordstrom Rack on Friday announced it will be opening up a department store in Oceanside, officials said.

Located off Jefferson Street and Vista Way, the 31,000 square-foot store will join other retailers such as Best Buy, Petco, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Staples in Pacific Coast Plaza, the company said in a release.

“Nordstrom Rack is a highly respected and popular retailer. We are thrilled that Nordstrom Rack will be joining our well-rounded tenant mix at Pacific Coast Plaza and anxiously await the stores opening,” said Dana Haynes, President, Citivest Commercial Investments.

The Oceanside location is expected to open in spring 2024.

There are currently five Nordstrom Rack stores in San Diego County.

Four other California stores will also open in Davis, Elk Grove, Gilroy and San Mateo, the release said.