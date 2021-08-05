New neighborhood park now open in Chula Vista

A new 7.5 acre neighborhood park opened Thursday in Chula Vista’s Otay Ranch Village 3 neighborhood. (City of Chula Vista photo)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A new 7.5 acre neighborhood park opened Thursday in Chula Vista’s Otay Ranch Village 3 neighborhood.

The city announced the opening of Escaya Park located at 1075 Camino Prado. Designed as a split-level park, it features a number of amenities, including picnic areas, built-in barbecue grills, and a basketball court that is striped for two pickleball courts, the city said.

It also has children’s play areas, outdoor amphitheater space, an overlook picnic and bounce house setup space, in addition to bathrooms, trash cans and hot ash containers.

Escaya Park is the 64th park operated and maintained by the city of Chula Vista.

It is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.