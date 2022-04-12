OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The North County Transit District announced Tuesday a new schedule for its Coaster trains that may benefit local fans traveling to and from Petco Park.

The new schedule includes 50 specially-dedicated ride times on the COASTER 699 with service to Santa Fe Depot, the transit agency said in a news release Tuesday.

The Coaster costs $15 for adults and $7.50 for youth, senior, disabled, and medicare riders. Parking at Coaster stations is free with the purchase of a ride ticket and riders can transfer from the Coaster to the Metropolitan Transit System at the Santa Fe Depot, which runs every 15 minutes and takes riders directly to the downtown ballpark.

Games that end after regularly scheduled rides will include trains out of the Santa Fe Depot an hour after the final out of the game.

The new schedule takes effect Thursday.

For a full list of NCTD game-day ride schedules, click here.