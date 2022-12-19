SAN DIEGO – A Navy ship is heading to its new home in San Diego.

The USS Augusta, named after the capital city of Maine, was christened Saturday, according to Austal USA, a ship manufacturer based in Alabama.

An Austal USA press release stated that the USS Augusta is an independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship, which can reach speeds of up to 50 mph and operate in near-shore and open ocean environments.

The ship is also 418 feet long.

The USS Augusta is scheduled to arrive at the Naval Base San Diego early next year where it will be stationed, Austal USA said.