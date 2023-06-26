SAN DIEGO — A new mural was unveiled at Chicano Park over the weekend.

The mural commemorates a California Supreme Court ruling in 1975 that banned a short-handled hoe known as “el cortito.” The tool was also referred to as “el brazo del diablo,” or “the devil’s arm.”

The tool forced fieldworkers to stoop over for hours at a time and was the cause of debilitating back and spinal deformities for generations of laborers, according to the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center.

The Chicano Park Steering Committee revealed the new artwork Sunday in Barrio Logan.