New monolith appears in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO — A new monolith has appeared in Scripps Ranch, two weeks after one was removed from the same spot. And while this one is less of a mystery, it’s meant to be a symbol of hope.

After seeing how the community was awestruck when the first silver structure popped up on Scripps Poway Parkway, a group of local business owners commissioned a new monolith in front of Nutmeg Bakery and Cafe to be a permanent addition. The “monolith of hope” will be dedicated to the community in a ceremony scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Resident Gayle Falkenthal sent FOX 5 video of the structure being installed when she spotted it while shopping Tuesday night.

The monolith that first appeared in the area two weeks ago was the latest in a series of such discoveries, beginning with one found last month in Utah. But it was removed hours after it appeared. Videos shows the structure being carried away by several people and then knocked down. The group told FOX 5 they cleaned graffiti from the facade and pieced it back together at an undisclosed location.