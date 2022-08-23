SAN DIEGO – A new mini park officially opened to the public Tuesday morning in the Valencia Park neighborhood of San Diego.

Mayor Todd Gloria, San Diego City Countil President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Stepp and Michel Anderson with the San Diego Parks Foundation were present for a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought members of the community to check out the newest addition to the neighborhood.

The new park, located at 5287 San Bernardo Terrace, features two different children’s play areas, fitness equipment, a shaded structure, seating areas, and multi-purpose turf areas.

The pocket park “transforms an underutilized lot into a much-needed park space for people of all ages to enjoy,” officials said in a release sent out Monday.

The $2.6 million project took more than a year to complete, first breaking ground in May 2021.

“All of our communities need and deserve abundant park and green space,” Gloria said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “They provide places for our children to play, opportunities to get some exercise, trees to cool our communities and spaces for neighbors to come together. By next spring, this chunk of dirt and weeds in one of our underserved neighborhoods will be transformed into a beautiful park that families from the surrounding community can enjoy.”