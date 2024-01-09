SAN DIEGO — A new low-cost airline is joining the lineup of airlines at the San Diego International Airport this spring.

Breeze Airways is a low-cost carrier that offers nonstop one-way rates as low as $129. The airline is coming to San Diego this spring, offering five new routes — Cincinnati, OH; Jacksonville, FL; Norfolk, VA; Raleigh-Durham, NC; and Pittsburgh, PA.

Breeze will also offer daily one-stop/no plane change BreezeThru flights to Providence, RI, and Hartford, CT.

From San Diego:

Raleigh-Durham, NC (Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, starting Apr. 30, from $129 one way);

Jacksonville, FL (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 1, from $129 one way);

Norfolk, VA (Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays, starting May 1, from $129 one way);

Cincinnati, OH (Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, starting May 2, from $129 one way);

Pittsburgh, PA (Fridays and Mondays, starting May 3, from $139 one way);

Providence, RI (One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru service, Daily, starting Apr. 30); and

Hartford, CT (One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru service, Daily, starting May 1).

The new nonstops rates start as low as $59 one-way for travel from San Diego through Sept. 3 if purchased by Jan. 15, according to the airline.

Breeze is currently offering 35% off all roundtrip base fares through Jan. 12 for travel from any destination from Jan. 15 through May 22 — promo code “GETFRESH” can be used at checkout on the Breeze App or at flybreeze.com.

“We’re thrilled to add service to San Diego, our fifth destination in California, as we introduce five brand new nonstops and two direct destinations from San Diego International,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “Now San Diegans won’t have to connect when traveling to these seven locations, getting there twice as fast for around half the price, and travelers from those cities will have fast and affordable travel opportunities to come enjoy San Diego.”

Breeze began service in 2021. The airline has been ranked as one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. for the last two years by Travel + Leisure magazine’s World’s Best Awards (#2 in 2022 and #4 in 2023).

Those flying out of the San Diego Airport will be flying on an Airbus A220-300 aircraft, which offers 12 recliner seats in the “Ascent” experience, 45 extra legroom seats and 80 standard economy seats.

Breeze says it doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure. The airline also has other benefits like free family seating and a la carte pricing.

Breeze operates in 46 cities in 27 states. You can also fly on Breeze Airways from other West Coast cities — Los Angeles, Orange County, San Bernardino, San Francisco, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Visit flybreeze.com/home or san.org/Flights to book a flight.