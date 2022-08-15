SAN DIEGO – The recently released Academic Ranking of World Universities placed the University of California San Diego in the top 25 public universities in the world.

The list, published by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, examined and evaluated more than 2,500 schools from dozens of countries, ranking them based on a variety of factors including quality of education, quality of faculty, research output and more.

In addition to taking the No. 21 spot on the list of best schools in the world, UCSD also nabbed the No. 16 spot on the list of best colleges in the U.S.

“The groundbreaking work of UC San Diego’s faculty and researchers is consistently recognized around the world for its broad impact,” said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “Our growing $1.64-billion research enterprise is a result of cross-disciplinary collaborations that are addressing the world’s most pressing issues.”

UCSD is internationally recognized for its partnership with Rady Children’s Hospital, the RECOVER initiative and climate research at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Just last month, Scripps researchers published a study on climate change on how California is heading towards extreme weather incidents.

The La Jolla university also totes 16 Nobel Laureates who have instructed at UCSD since the school’s foundation, and in 2021, 51 faculty members were recognized as some of the most influential researchers in the world by Clarivate Analytics.

This accolade certainly isn’t the first for the university, however.

Earlier this year, the Princeton Review also named UCSD as one of the top 10 best-value public universities in the United States and the eighth best public college by the Centers for World University Rankings.