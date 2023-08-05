SAN DIEGO — A new library is coming to the San Carlos neighborhood.

The community gathered Saturday afternoon at A parking lot adjacent to San Carlos Branch Library to celebrate the purchase of a lot where a new library will be built.

The lot at the corner of Golfcrest and Jackson Drive in San Carlos will be getting a major makeover.

San Diego City Councilmember Raoul Campillo says the lot has been slated for the new library for the last 28 years.

“Right now we have the old 1970s library built several decades ago,” he explained. “In 1995, they decided they wanted to expand it on this lot that used to have the Argo gas station.”

Campillo says due to the environmental impact of the gas station, the city was not able to fully purchase the property or start to build anything on it until clean up was completed.

“We’re going to demolish that library and then build the brand-new library that’s double the size,” said the councilmember.

Improvement plans include more community spaces and computers. The project is anticipated to cost $35 million. Construction is set to start in early 2026 and should take 18 months to build.

