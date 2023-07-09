A view of the outdoor vibes at El Sueño in Old Town San Diego. (Photo: Kimberly Motos)

SAN DIEGO — There’s a new vibe in Old Town San Diego that’s bringing “vibrant Mexican” to the eclectic mix of food and drink options in the historic neighborhood.

Business partners Pietro Busalacchi and Gustavo Rios are living “the dream” after opening the doors to El Sueño, a jungle-themed restaurant and cocktail lounge located at 2836 Juan St. in

San Diego.

The menu, according to the creators of El Sueño, reflects their travels through Mexico as well as Rios’ La Huasteca heritage. This cultural region is located partially along the Gulf of Mexico.

“We enjoy offering guests our version of ‘vibe dining’ born of time spent in Europe and Mexico, and my time working for Lisa Vanderpump at Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar,” said Busalacchi. “El Sueño features some of her Huasteca recipes. Our group –The Vibrant Group — is growing, with quality of service, ingredient and experience at the forefront. Our family to yours.”

When dining at this new Old Town San Diego spot, dishes to choose from include the Pulpo, which consists of grilled octopus, Romesco sauce, and Mexican chimichurri.

Another option is the Crab Empanadas, which comes loaded with white crab, Roma tomato, cilantro, onion, Oaxaca cheese and sweet corn salsa.

“We set ourselves apart from other places in the area by focusing on quality, fresh ingredients,” said Busalacchi. “I’m particularly proud of our crudo section, featuring fresh fish prepared simply to highlight its quality. We also create an atmosphere that’s both vibrant and service-forward, always with quality playlists to set the tone.”

Here’s what’s on the menu at El Sueño in Old Town San Diego. (Photo: Kimberly Motos)

Here’s what’s on the menu at El Sueño in Old Town San Diego. (Photo: Kimberly Motos)

Here’s what’s on the menu at El Sueño in Old Town San Diego. (Photo: Kimberly Motos)

A taco plate at El Sueño in Old Town San Diego. (Photo: Kimberly Motos)

Rolled tacos, mini gorditas and made-fresh guacamole will also be served up in this chic Mexican jungle setting. Check out the full menu here.

When it comes to the space, the restaurant features an inviting indoor dining area, an outdoor patio and seating along a jade granite bar top where guests can sip cocktails that pay homage to Mexico’s timeless flavors.

For instance, there’s a spicy carrot mezcal margarita called the Bad Bunny, which Busalacchi says is one of their most creative drinks.

A view of the bar at El Sueño in Old Town San Diego. (Photo: Kimberly Motos)

It’s a smoky flavor burst that we’re finding results in multiple orders from guests. Think — the spicy marinated carrots from your favorite taco shop made into a deeply flavorful spice-bomb,” El Sueño’s owner explained.

Another cocktail, which Busalacchi says is currently their most popular, is the Tropic Like It’s Hot.

It’s our version of a tequila jungle juice. It’s amazing. So well-balanced; tastes like you’re on a beach. We love creating an escape for our guests and this cocktail is part of it,” he said.

El Sueño is now open from 4 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Reservations can be made online or by phone at (619) 510-9813.