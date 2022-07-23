SAN DIEGO — The development team behind Seaport San Diego, the huge project that could redefine the city’s waterfront, has released a new round of renderings as it bids for more public support.

The team, 1HWY1, has been working on the $3.5 billion mega-project’s design for years. The project spans 40 acres of land and 30 acres of water along the Central Embarcadero.

Ranging from the USS Midway Museum to the north, Manchester Grand Hyatt to the east, and the San Diego Bay to the south and west, it could fundamentally change the San Diego skyline.

A fresh batch of renderings released by developer 1HWY1 in July 2022 depict the vision for Seaport San Diego, a massive waterfront project that could redefine the city’s skyline. (Photo: 1HWY1)

The development is separated into blocks and includes seven hotels, restaurants, an aquarium, a BlueTech research facility and more. Designers dedicated more than 70% of the proposed area for public use: new parks, plazas, promenades, boat slips and piers.

The new images released this week reflect an updated look with a “more open feel along the waterfront,” developers said in a news release Friday. The changes include more recreational open space, widened walkways and clearer sightlines to the water.

“These improvements would be achieved by reducing proposed density, lowering building heights, increasing setbacks and moving most parking underground,” 1HWY1 wrote.

The developers are still working to win broad support from both the public and Port of San Diego Commissioners. Such expansive projects go through a rigorous review process and often take shape very gradually.

At a four-and-a-half-hour public workshop Thursday, that process was laid bare. Commissioners expressed opposing views on everything from the overall size of the project to concerns from local fishermen and the volume of the project’s boat slips, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

“I think that we continue to move down the right path,” Port Commissioner Rafael Castellanos said, per the newspaper’s Jennifer Van Grove. “I know it’s controversial and a lot of folks aren’t going to like it. But there are a lot of folks who don’t just like it, they love it. And so I’m not entirely there yet, but I’m supportive of the vision. I’d like to see the transformative project come to fruition on this site.”

The developers said in their news release that the Port of San Diego has received more than 400 letters in support of their project.

Over the next 60 to 90 days, 1HWY1 will incorporate further changes and submit more documents to the Port, the team said. The commissioners will meet again to discuss the project in August.