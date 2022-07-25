SAN DIEGO – San Diego County officials on Monday announced that they had officially broken ground on a new housing complex for homeless senior citizens in the area.

Nestor Senior Village will offer 74 units to San Diegans 55 and older who are unhoused or at risk of becoming homeless, officials said in a release.

“Nestor Senior Village will bring much-needed supportive housing to this community,” said David Estrella, director of HHSA’s Housing and Community Development Services. “Affordable housing coupled with comprehensive supportive services will ensure that seniors experiencing mental health challenges truly benefit from this development.”

Additionally, officials announced Monday that “about half” of the units at Nestor Senior Village will go to those with serious mental illnesses.

San Diego County provided $7.5 million to fund the project through the No Place Like Home initiative and the San Diego Housing Commission pitched in an additional $3 million to provide 73 housing vouchers for the project.

The senior complex is slated to open in the Nestor region in January 2024.