SAN DIEGO — A new $106 million housing complex opened Friday in the Grantville neighborhood, public transit officials said.

Union Grantville, which features five floors of 250 units, is located between the new SDSU West site and SDSU main campus, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) said in a news release.

Other amenities offered at Union Grantville include a clubroom with a catering kitchen, pool table, pool and spa, outdoor yoga space, walking and bike areas around the building, common-area television lounges, two-level fitness center, dog spa, coffee shop and more.

Built next to the Grantville Transit Center, the housing complex is convenient for SDSU students as the campus is one stop away on the MTS Trolley Green Line, according to officials.

Transit riders will have access to 100 free parking spaces on site, the MTS said.

“Development projects like Union Grantville allow for San Diegans to access transit in a very convenient and direct way,” said Stephen Whitburn, Chair of MTS and City Council Member for District 3. “MTS is excited to partner with Greystar to bring this project to life. It offers 600 residents’ affordable access to jobs, education and other amenities without the need for a car. This complex is especially catered to San Diego State students who are a four-minute Trolley ride away from the school campus.”

Space is limited at Union Grantville as occupancy is at 95% with move-ins beginning next week.

For those interested in another property near the Grantville Transit Center, ShoreLINE development, reserved for low-income residents, is under construction and is slated to open early next year, per MTS. It is a five-story housing complex with 124 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units for those earning 30 – 60% of the area median income.