SAN DIEGO – Two new gun laws will take effect starting July 1 in California impacting ghost guns.

The first deals with closing a loophole for gun violence and domestic violence restraining orders, allowing law enforcement to seize a person’s guns to explicitly include ghost guns as well.

“If you don’t have a specific calling out of such a weapon then it’s a gray area, so now there’s no question as to what law enforcement is allowed, authorized and mandated to seize,” said Ron Marcus, President of San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention.

Marcus sees this move as a win, but Michael Schwartz, executive director with San Diego County Gun Owners Political Action Committee, points out California already has a ban on ghost guns.

“If it doesn’t have a serial number on it right now, that’s illegal in California, and if someone sees something that’s illegal in California, they can report it to law enforcement as is,” Marcus said.

The next law impacts the process of building a gun yourself. A ghost gun is only considered that if someone doesn’t follow the proper steps to serialize and register the gun once completed. Now, a new law will target even the kits used to build a gun, requiring serialization and background checks.

“In essence, what they’re doing is they’re regulating these kits, they’re treating raw materials that aren’t firearms as if they are firearms,” Schwartz said.

“It’s all kinds of parts of a gun that are clearly parts of a gun and if they’re being sold in a kit form and not in an assembled form, they’re still a part of a gun,” said Marcus, adding it expands on the definition of a completed firearm.



Last August, the City of San Diego also voted to ban the sale or possession of gun frames and firearms that lacked a serial number, in the local effort to combat ghost guns.