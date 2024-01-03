SAN DIEGO — Fire Station No. 4 in the heart of East Village is busy.

Located adjacent to the ballpark at 8th Avenue And J Street, it’s also one of the oldest, operating with just one engine. That is, until Wednesday.

San Diego District 3 Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, along with San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell, announced the addition of Fire Truck 80. The engine will be stationed at Fire House 4 during the busiest parts of the day, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. It’s a one-year pilot to test it out.

“This is really good news for East Village,” Whitburn said to FOX 5. “The residents of East Village have seen more and more people moving into this part of town, and the addition of the second fire engine will help to ensure that we have quick response times to emergencies that arise.”

“Not only is it one of the busiest fire stations in the city of San Diego, but this station is one of the busiest in the nation. When it’s a 24-hour unit, it’s not sustainable for these crews that are running sometimes 26, 27 calls in a shift.”

And when Truck 4 is out on a call and another comes in, they are forced to rely on the resources of other stations. That can mean response times take longer, leaving some areas vulnerable.

“Right now we are having to call Engine 1 out of central downtown, Engine 11 out of Golden Hill,” Stowell said. “That is just too far for them to travel to get here in any kind of quick response time, so having this additional engine is going to reduce that number of times that we have to call for additional resources.”