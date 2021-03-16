New fiber internet service provider coming to Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) – Ting Internet announced Tuesday it is bringing its fiber internet service to Encinitas as part of its Southern California expansion.

“California cities and their residents have shown a strong desire for better internet options,” said Monica Webb, head of market development for Ting. “The pandemic only heightened Californians’ need for the speed and reliability that fiber internet offers, to keep up with online requirements for work, business, school and life.”

Encinitas will become the fourth market in California with access to Ting Internet, joining Culver City, Fullerton and Solana Beach. Ting partner Netly is leading the citywide fiber build, which will pass nearly 50,000 addresses, providing residents and businesses access to Ting Internet service this summer.

“As a longtime resident of Encinitas, I am thrilled to be partnering with Ting to introduce a reliable fiber-optic internet service in our area,” said Jack Demers, founder of Netly. “More than ever, our residents are working, learning, and spending their downtime at home, and they rely on fast internet to do so. Investing in fiber infrastructure is another step forward for Encinitas to elevate the services within our community.”

Locals can visit ting.com/encinitas to follow community updates or to preorder the service. Pricing for Ting Internet’s fiber internet starts at $89 per month for home internet service and $139 per month for business customers.

