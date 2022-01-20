New fencing expected to go up near Del Mar train tracks

DEL MAR, Calif. – The train tracks along the bluffs in Del Mar soon might get some reinforcement after a meeting Thursday aimed at making the bluffs safer.

The North County Transit District approved the fencing that would go up along the train tracks in Del Mar. But the board also voted to allow the Del Mar City Council more time to sign an agreement with NCTD for a shorter and less obtrusive fence.

On the issue, Del Mar residents, city officials and the North County Transit District seem to be on opposite sides of the fence.

“As far as putting up the fence, I’m totally against it,” surfer Michael Milton said. “I signed the petition. There were a number of petitions that went out amongst the community and all up and down the coast. Some of these folks pay $20+ million for their homes. I don’t think they want a fence in front of their house.”

At a council meeting, the NCTD proposed installing more than 3,700 feet of fencing around the tracks to improve railroad safety. But Del Mar neighbors and some city council officials are telling the NCTD to stop the proposal in its tracks.

“The cliff erosion’s been a problem,” neighbor Michael Pastore said. “I don’t see how putting a fence in is going to help cliff erosion in any way shape or form because they still have to dig into the cliff to do it.”

Residents like Milton worry the fencing will limit access to the coast and create more problems then it solves.

“About a quarter mile up we just had a collapse not too long ago and just down there we had a collapse so this bluff is collapsing,” he said. “I mean, honestly, they need to move the tracks.”

Council has until Feb. 28 to sign an agreement with the NCTD for modified fencing. If they don’t sign it, NCTD will more forward with the fencing.

The NCTD released a statement to FOX 5:

“The Board’s action today was an important step toward improving safety on the bluffs. It provides the City of Del Mar the opportunity to implement the fencing plan that was collaboratively developed. NCTD remains hopeful that the City will enter into an agreement that every other north county coastal and inland city has accepted.”