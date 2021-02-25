New effort encourages electric scooter riders to park them back in corrals

File – Electric scooter rentals available along the boardwalk in San Diego in 2019.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Rideshare company Lyft and local transportation- focused nonprofit Circulate San Diego has begun a temporary Scooter Corral Parking Education program emphasizing safety and financial benefits for riders to park scooters in existing on-street corrals, it was announced Thursday.

For the next month, temporary educational signage will be installed at scooter corrals in San Diego’s Little Italy, downtown and East Village neighborhoods.

“We believe scooter corrals are a great tool for reducing the number of scooters on sidewalks,” said Colin Parent, executive director and general counsel at Circulate San Diego. “This educational program has the opportunity to inform scooter riders of the many benefits of parking in the scooter corrals when using these micromobility devices.”

The temporary educational signage informs riders of a $1 discount for parking in the scooter corrals, sidewalk safety benefits and a QR code for riders to easily access an online mobile map to find the nearest corral.

“Making space for scooters with corrals gives predictability to riders, while helping to bring order to streets and sidewalks,” said David Fairbank, General Manager of Lyft Bikes & Scooters for California. “With over 500 corrals and more on the way, the San Diego program and our educational partnership with Circulate San Diego represent a north star that other cities should follow.”

Lyft includes the locations of all scooter corrals or preferred parking spots, along with bike lane infrastructure, on the Lyft mobile app. San Diego also manages an online scooter corral map available here. The scooter corral program launched in the city in April 2019.