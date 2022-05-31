CARLSBAD, Calif. — Plastic utensils or foodware may never be seen with your next takeout order starting Wednesday.

A new state law going into effect June 1 aims at helping reduce plastic pollution. The law will stop restaurants from handing out plasticware, unless a customer asks for them.

“I think that’s a good move,” customer Aaron Houpy said. “It makes people think about the products that they’re wasting, so I think it’s a good idea.”

Another customer, Mark Hudson, feels “bittersweet” about the situation.

“I hate paper straws. but at the end of the day, I just get three of them now to make up for the one plastic one that I’m so used to, I guess so,” he said. “Change always comes hard.”

Companies like Starbucks already alerted their customers in a statement saying, in part:

“Starting on June 1, California law requires us to offer single-use serveware only when requested. In accordance with this new law, our baristas will no longer pass out straws, cutlery, or splash-sticks unless you request them…”

The goal of the law is to limit plastic pollution that ends up in our waterways and beaches.

The Surfrider Foundation hopes a more comprehensive ban will be passed at the state level as a ballot initiative.

“What this ballot initiative will be able to do is actually place these requirements to ensure that packaging, single-use packaging is reusable, refillable, recyclable or compostable by 2030 so there’s a lot of options,” said Mitch Silverstein of the Surfrider Foundation.

But those options may be a hassle for some.

“Gets you thinking how many plastic products? Is it abrupt? Yes, but you know we’ve been hearing about it for quite some time, but it’s going to be a major change,” Hudson said.

Houpy says the change may help others think a little more about how much plastic they use and waste.

“It’s a little bit of an inconvenience, but when you start thinking about it, maybe you’ll be a little more prepared. I know when I take my lunch every day, I have metal utensils that I take, so just planning a little bit ahead,” Houpy said.

The City of Carlsbad is going even further by banning single-use plastic and polystyrene or styrofoam starting July of next year.