New Calif. legislation would regulate use of force at protests

SAN DIEGO — A new assembly bill aims to restrict law enforcement’s use of force against protesters as the country deals with racial turmoil.

State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez introduced AB 66 Tuesday via a virtual Zoom conference.

The bill would be the first of its kind in the nation. It would set standards on and prohibit law enforcement from using some “less lethal” weapons during protests, including tear gas, chemical agents and kinetic projectiles.

Leslie Furcron, a 59-year-old woman, spoke out against the use of force Tuesday after she was shot in the face with a projectile while protesting in La Mesa.

“These weapons are serious and should of never been shot into a crowd like the La Mesa Police Department did,” Furcron said.

Aeiramique Glass-Blake is director of Generation Justice, a youth-led organization fighting for police reform.

“We need to make sure those of us who are being targeted by police and are fighting for justice are protected,” she said.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the bill this week.