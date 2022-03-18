SAN DIEGO – A new bill in California could soon combat the increasing thefts of catalytic converters across the state.

Senator Brian Jones (CA-38) is teaming up with the San Deigo District Attorney’s office and the Chula Vista Police Department to introduce Senate Bill 919.

If passed, the bill would combat the increased theft of catalytic converters with three items:

Require all new and used car dealerships to permanently engrave the car’s vehicle identification number onto the converter. Metal recyclers will only be allowed to buy a catalytic converters with a visible and untampered VIN, they must keep detailed records of who sold them, and make those records available to law enforcement. Increase the fines and jail time for those buying, selling or possessing a stolen catalytic converter. “The bottom line is that California is the number one in the nation for catalytic converter thefts,” said Senator Brian Jones.

San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan is in support of the bill and says it will help her office prosecute criminals who steal the valuable vehicle part.

“Police responded to a 911 call, and arrested the two men in progress – this makes this case provable, but if they had gotten away and they were caught later with those catalytic converters it would be very difficult for us to prosecute,” said Stephan describing the difficulty prosecutors face in regards to the issue. “There is no way to tie a catalytic converter from a particular vehicle from where it was stolen,” said Stephan.

Chula Vista Police Department, which is sponsoring the bill, has now purchased engraving systems to be able to permanently engrave residents’ VIN to their catalytic converters.

The bill will be heard on April 4 by the California Senate Business, Professional and Economic Development Committee.