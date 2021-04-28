New bike park, campground open just miles apart in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A new 3.2-acre bike park, the second ever built by San Diego County, is officially open in the South Bay.

The Greg Cox Bike Park was unveiled Wednesday in a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring Cox, the county’s former District 1 supervisor, as well as Supervisor Nora Vargas and Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas. Featuring bike trails for beginners and intermediate riders and other amenities, the park at 253 Rancho Drive is the latest option for residents looking to get some exercise.

In a county news release, Cox said he was “honored” to have the site named after him, crediting a collaboration of three local jurisdictions for getting the project to the finish line.

“It’s a real joy to see and it’s even more exciting to see the kids out here – and adults, using this facility,” Cox said.

The park, which cost a little more than $1 million to build, will be operated by the city of Chula Vista. It is open to the public from 8 a.m. to sunset.

Also on Wednesday, the county announced the opening of the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park Campground. Located across from 1942 Monument Road, it features 20 miles of trails and 51 primitive campsites as well as an amphitheater, a nature education center, playground equipment, showers and bathrooms.

“We are excited for the new recreation opportunities these two new parks are bringing not only to the South County but to all San Diego County,” Vargas said in a county news release.

Reservations for the campground can be made online at sdparks.org.