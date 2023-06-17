ENCINITAS– New traditional bike and e-bike regulations are heading to Encinitas. The changes will clarify rules for passengers on bikes.

The city council wants to address unsafe riding of cyclists, but also take an educational approach.

“How often do you ride your bike?” FOX 5 asked Encinitas resident, Parker Abuzzo.

“Pretty much every day,” Abuzzo answered.

Encinitas is peddling its way through town.

“Just all over town, I just think it’s really healthy for you to ride your bike,” Abuzzo said.

“Me and him surf, so it’s always easy to zoom down to the beach and catch waves. It’s awesome. Way fast and convenient,” said Encinitas resident Blak Raleigh, who was riding his e-bike with his friend, Kian Vakili.

For some riders, they implement extra safety.

“Grew up with a family, wear if don’t wear your helmet you’re not allowed to ride an e-bike, so you always gotta have your helmet,” Raleigh said.

Abuzzo said, “Always stay in the bike lane.”

“Make sure I know cars are coming from any intersection,” said Vakili.

Encinitas wants to up the padding on protecting bicyclists while cracking down on bike and e-bike passengers.

“With the growth in popularity of young people we are looking for ways to address some of the more dangerous operating conditions we see with kids on bikes,” said Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz.

The city council approved a new ordinance that will make it illegal for passengers to ride on handlebars or any part of the bike not designed to carry passengers.

People in violation would be able to receive a fix-it ticket that would require them to complete safety class to void the ticket.

Click here for more information on bike and e-bike safety classes.

“Our sheriff’s department has the opportunity to intervene and let parents know what’s happening thru these programs with tickets,” Kranz said.

“What do you make of the city making it illegal to ride on the handlebars?” FOX 5 asked Abuzzo.

Abuzzo answered, “Think it’s smart, think it’s going to prevent a lot of injuries. I don’t think anyone should be doing that.”

“I’ve never had anybody on my handlebars,” Vakili said.

Click here for more information on electric bikes in Encinitas.

“I think it’s very dangerous too. If you fall than the person on the e-bike will fall and get more injured as well,” Raleigh said.

The city council will have a second reading of the ordinance before it’s enacted.