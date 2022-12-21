New art and infrastructure enhancements are seen in Encinitas Calif. (Photo released by Caltrans)

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A new art installation is open for viewing in Encinitas as part of a project aimed at constructing visually appealing and helpful infrastructure improvements throughout North County, Caltrans said Tuesday.

The design, located at the Encinitas Boulevard intersection with Interstate 5, displays hand painted tiled artwork consisting of a variety of California native plants and bird species. The designs vibrant color patterns appear to blend the city to the coastline, Caltrans explained.

The installation coincides with a new separated biking and walking path under the overpass, which Caltrans says offers safe connectivity for people who are biking and walking while also improving coastal access.

This new addition is part of the Build NCC Project supported by funding from Senate Bill 1 and TransNet funding, which is the voter-approved half-cent sales tax administered by SANDAG, said Caltrans. The project focuses on highway, rail, environmental and coastal access improvements.

Other improvements that can be expected as part of this project, according to Caltrans, include creating four miles of new Carpool/HOV Lanes, a new sound wall, community enhancements in the City of Carlsbad with new bike paths and integrated technology. The Build NCC Project is anticipated to be complete in 2024 with the new HOV Lanes to be completed in the summer of 2023.

Caltrans said its mission is to provide a safe and reliable transportation network that serves all people and respects the environment