SAN DIEGO — New affordable rental apartments will become available to those looking for a home in the Chollas View neighborhood, housing officials announced Thursday.

The Orchard at Hilltop, formerly a vacant property, is made up of 111 units for individuals and families making 30-60% of San Diego’s area median income, which is currently between $39,050 to $78,060 per year for a family of four, the San Diego Housing Commission stated in a news release. Studios, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units are available.

“Deep gratitude on behalf of the City of San Diego to the Silverwood family and to Affirmed Housing,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. “This is not the first project we’ve done together. I know it won’t be the last either, but what I know about all those projects is that they’re high quality, very, very good projects that uplift neighborhoods and actually make my job easier as I try to explain to folks why we have to build more housing.”

The complex offers a community building, basketball court, gardening space, community room and outdoor gathering areas, according to officials. Residents can also use an adjacent swimming pool and recreation lawn that are part of a market-rate development.

The Orchard at Hilltop is also within walking distance of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System bus routes, parks, schools, a San Ysidro Health Center location and the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library. It’s also about a mile from the 47th Street Trolley Station.

To help pay rent for some residents at the property, SDHC awarded 25 rental housing vouchers, officials said. Rents will remain affordable for 55 years.