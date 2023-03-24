CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A grand opening ceremony was held Friday for a new affordable housing complex in the Chula Vista area, officials said.

Casa Anita, a 96-unit property developed by local nonprofit Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation, ranges from $530 to $1920 per month, the company stated in a press release. The prices are structured for residents to pay roughly 30% of their income toward rent, “freeing up their household budgets to pay for other essentials like healthcare, food and transportation.”

“Wakeland designed Casa Anita to serve a truly broad range of people who need affordable housing – from low-income working families to individuals and families with children who have experienced homelessness,” said Rebecca Louie, the president and CEO of Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation. “High housing costs and homelessness are such pervasive issues in our communities right now, and we are so proud to be a part of the solution in Chula Vista.”

Casa Anita, a new affordable housing community, opens on March 24, 2023, in Chula Vista.

Some of the amenities featured at Casa Anita include a community room, central courtyard with tot lot and BBQ area on a two-acre site.

Although the units are fully leased-up at the complex, those who think they may qualify for affordable housing can find a list of other properties that they can call to inquire about vacancies.

Casa Anita is Chula Vista’s third affordable housing community, according to the organization, setting aside 24 of the 96 apartments for “supportive housing,” which are permanent homes reserved for individuals and families who have experienced homelessness.