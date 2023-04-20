A new affordable housing complex opened in San Marcos on April 20, 2023. (County of San Diego)

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A new $6.5 million affordable housing development opened Thursday in San Marcos, San Diego County officials said.

Villa Serena, located on Marcos Street, is an 85-unit complex for families and individuals earning less than 60% of the area median income, according to the county. Eight homes have been set aside for young adults transitioning out of the foster system.

Some of the amenities featured in the community include access to community spaces, a computer lab and an outdoor play area, per officials. Parks, retail, restaurants and the Boys and Girls Club of San Marcos are all within walking distance.

The complex offers one, two and three-bedroom units.

Villa Serena is part of a two-phase project that will create 148 homes once complete, the county said.