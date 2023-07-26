SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A new 100-unit affordable housing complex opened Wednesday in the San Marcos area.

Alora, located at 604 Richmar Avenue, consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom units for households earning 30 – 50% of the area median income, according to the County of San Diego.

Some of the features residents will be able to take advantage of include exclusive access to a community building that houses a pool, barbeque area and bike parking, a separate basketball hoop area and several tot lots found throughout the complex for families with children.

“The City of San Marcos has invested more than $160 million in the Richmar area alone to provide affordable housing, infrastructure and recreational facilities to this part of our community,” Mayor Rebecca Jones said. “With partners like Affirmed Housing, we’re committed to continuing the efforts that not only change the lives of individuals and hard working families but also the entire community. I’d like to thank all of our Alora partners for helping people dream, strive and thrive – because without them, we wouldn’t be this successful.”

On-site services are also available such as computer training and resume building resources and programs dedicated to health and wellness, financial literacy and parenting. Community-building activities such as holiday events will be organized by a service coordinator.