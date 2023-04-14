SAN DIEGO — Army veteran Mathew Barge is thankful to finally have a place to call home.

“I’m just overwhelmed with just being able to have my own place,” Barge said. “I was homeless for 10 years on the streets.”

He lived out of a suitcase and shelters with his dog Bojangles. They moved home in a unit at Amanecer Apartments when the building first opened in January.

“I have my own toilet and shower, and to me that is all part of living that’s health a person cannot be healthy without shelter,” Barge said.

Amanecer Apartments in Linda Vista have 96 affordable units, including 10 for young adults and another 10 for veterans facing homelessness.

The apartments were built by nonprofit developer Community HousingWorks.

“We have people that are working hard, but can’t quite earn enough to pay for quality housing,” said Anna Slaby at VP of Development, with Community HousingWorks.

Slaby says they also provide wrap around services to residents.

“We offer financial literacy programs, after school programs,” she said. “It changes their lives trajectory.”

Eligible tenants have a household income from 30 to 80% of the San Diego-area median income. The county and city each provided $7 million for the five-story project that cost a little over $50 million.

“There are opportunities, you don’t have to live in the streets no more,” Barge said. “Don’t give up there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

Community HousingWorks has a second property under construction next to Amanecer Apartments. It is being developed for low-income seniors and it expected to open on November 30th, 2023.