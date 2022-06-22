The grand opening of a new affordable housing development was held on June 22, 2022. (County of San Diego Communications Office)

SAN DIEGO — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to unveil a new affordable housing development in the Valencia Park neighborhood of San Diego, city officials said.

Valencia Pointe is a 102-unit apartment building, located at 5930 Division Street, that features a mix of 58 two-bedroom apartments, 43 bedrooms and a manager’s unit, according to County of San Diego spokesperson Anita Lightfoot.

Local leaders gathered at the site to celebrate the grand opening of the $5.2 million investment that was funded from San Diego County’s $70 million Innovative Housing Trust Fund, the city official said.

Some of the units at the four-level, family-focused property surround a large interior courtyard with a play area and community gathering space.

“Valencia Pointe is a safe, clean and centrally located place to call home for families living below the area median income,” Lightfoot said. “It offers families stability and a chance to improve their quality of life during one of the most expensive rental markets the region has experienced.”