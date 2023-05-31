SAN DIEGO — Two new affordable housing complexes aiming to provide more than 200 permanent homes to people experiencing homelessness in San Diego will begin construction in the second half of 2024, Father Joe’s Villages said Wednesday.

Both communities will be located in the East Village neighborhood — one at 17th and Commercial streets and the other at 16th Street and Island Avenue.

A rendering of 16th and Island Avenue affordable housing complex set to be completed in 2026. (Father Joe’s Villages)

“We envision a future where no one in our region is forced to live without a home, and these two new communities take us one step closer to that vision,” said Deacon Jim Vargas, President and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages. “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the City of San Diego and other community leaders who are helping to make our goal of providing 2,000 units of affordable housing to the region a reality.”

On Wednesday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and city councilmembers during a press conference celebrated the announcement of the new affordable housing communities under the Turning the Key initiative. A $4 million Community Development Block Grant will fund the construction of the 17th and Commercial Street project, officials said.

The completion date for the two housing plans is set for early 2026.