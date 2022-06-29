An affordable housing complex in the Southcrest neighborhood had its grand opening on June 29, 2022. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A new 70-unit affordable apartment complex for veterans who experienced homelessness, families and seniors celebrated its grand opening Wednesday in San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood, local housing officials announced.

Located at 1290 Keeler Court, the new development features 10 studio units, 20 one-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units, 22 three-bedroom units and one unrestricted manager’s unit, the San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC) stated in a press release. The site is also equipped with a computer lab, multipurpose room, play area, barbecues with outdoor seating, laundry facilities and bike storage.

“While we’re talking about affordable housing, let’s be really clear about what we’re talking about, which is homelessness prevention,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. “And the fact of the matter is that you have folks who will be here a Keeler Court…who will be here to make sure that that doesn’t happen to them, that they have the opportunity to stabilize, get access to education, to health care, maybe save a little bit for the future.”

Rental prices at Keeler Court must remain affordable for 55 years for households with income from 30% to 60% of the San Diego area median income, or $39,050 to $78,060 per year for a family of four, according to SDHC.

“The apartments here at Keeler Court will remain an important affordable housing resource in San Diego for decades to come,” said SDHC Vice President of Real Estate Finance Operation Jennifer Kreutter. “The variety of apartment sizes available here provides the opportunity to bring together diverse populations.”

Free annual bus passes will also be provided to residents of Keeler Court.