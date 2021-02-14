Neighbors question safety of road after father, son killed in crash

POWAY, Calif. — The Poway community is mourning a father and son who were killed in a car crash as they were pulling out of the Poway High School parking lot.

San Diego Crush Baseball Academy said on social media Sunday that the teen who was killed played for their 14U team and was leaving practice right before the crash. It happened in the 15500 block of Espola Road Friday around 7 p.m.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said a 19-year-old driving a Mercedes broadsided their car. The 54-year-old died at the scene and his son was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

“Steve was on his way back home from picking up Stephen from a practice there before the crash,” San Diego Crush Baseball Academy wrote. “Everyone who knew Stephen and Steve are mourning this tragic loss.”

A GoFundMe was set up for the family as neighbors who live in the area questioned if more can be done to improve safety on the stretch of road. The sheriff’s department confirmed Friday’s crash isn’t the first in the area.

“For me, it’s been like reliving my son’s accident,” Renee Neale said.

Neale’s son was involved in a crash close to a decade ago a few yards from the site of Friday’s crash. She said her son survived but she doesn’t want to see someone else’s family member perish on the road.

She suggested more street lighting might help cut back on crashes since there are only a few light poles in the area.

“Something needs to be done,” Neale said. “There’s too many accidents that have happened there.”

Records show the City of Poway is working to improve a stretch of Espola Road but it seems to fall short of where the crash took place Friday.

“We never see police anywhere in here, we could use some more,” neighbor Nick Hollingbery said.

The community is full of heavy hearts as they rally to support the family. The GoFundMe had already raised more than $46,000 as of Sunday.

The Poway Unified School District sent FOX 5 a statement confirming counselors will be available for students and staff following the crash.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that one of our students has passed away. We know this will impact many friends, classmates, and staff who knew the student. We will have a team of counselors available to support any students and staff who have been affected by this loss. We will be reaching out to the family to express our deepest condolences and how our community might support them during this difficult time,” the full statement read.

The sheriff’s department is still investigating what led up to the fatalities and a spokesperson said drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors.

The driver of the Mercedes was expected to survive.