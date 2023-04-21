EL CAJON, Calif. – The three people who died in an El Cajon house fire late Thursday night have been identified by neighbors as a couple in their 80s and their grandson.

“We’ve all been very sad. It’s shocking,” one neighbor, Reagan Seymour, told FOX 5. “All three were just there yesterday and now they’re all three gone.”

Seymour and her brother live right across the street from the home on North Anza Street that was ravaged by the fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene after reports of a “high volume” structure fire at the 900 block of North Anza Street came in shortly before midnight.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the fire, according to San Miguel Fire & Rescue. First responders pulled two people from the house who were taken to the hospital, but died shortly after. A third was found dead inside, as crews battled the blaze.

“That’s something I mentioned on the phone with 911 that there were people inside. They tried their best, but they only got two out before the worst of it hit,” said Seymour.

The victims were more than just neighbors to those in the community, according to Seymour. Herman and Marilyn Trumper, the couple identified as two of the victims in the incident, were like a grandma and grandpa to Seymour, as well as her landlords.

She described a close relationship with the couple, frequently spending holidays with them.

The Trumpers lived with their two grandsons: one who was described as disabled and in a wheelchair and the other who lived in a trailer at the back of the property.

Seymor said that the grandson who survived the fire was the one who resided in the trailer. He was taken to the hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries related to smoke inhalation.

“We believe he ran in to try to help, but it was just so bad and so they ended up taking him to the hospital as well,” she continued.

Seymour says her family had built a strong bond with the Trumper family and they will be very missed.

“They were very loving people, really good people. They cared a lot about all of us here.”

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.