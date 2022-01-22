Neighbors heartbroken over deadly shooting in Santee

A shooting in Santee Friday night left two men dead in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said. (OnScene.TV)

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

SANTEE, Calif. — Neighbors are in shock after a shooting in an East County neighborhood Friday night left two men dead.

Emergency crews rushed to Diamondback Drive in Santee just after 7 p.m. after they say a man shot another man, according to authorities. Deputies were given a description of the shooter and his car and spotted him in a cul-de-sac, where they say he shot himself dead.

“There was 100 neighbors and 20 cop cars and the fire truck and ambulance were just getting here in the cul-de-sac,” neighbor Adam Quick said. “The gentleman who was in the truck was outside of the truck on the ground and they were probably 15-ish minutes trying to revive him.”

Deputies then found another man who had been shot inside a garage. They have not said what led up to the shooting or how the two men knew each other, but the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

“From my understanding, it was a husband and I believe a father and it was a private issue and so I feel like I said the shooting was a more of an isolated instant,” Quick said.

Meanwhile, the victim found in the garage was rushed to the hospital where he died. Neighbors say they feel for the families of all involved.

“My heart definitely goes out to the children,” Quick said. “I don’t know if they were home or what not, but even to come home to that type of news to know what’s going on is heartbreaking to me. I couldn’t even imagine a child having to go through something like that, so our thoughts and prayers go out to them.”

Deputies say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.