Neighbors heard gunshots before man crashed into parked car, died

SAN DIEGO — A man died after his car crashed into a parked vehicle early Thursday in San Diego’s Grant Hill neighborhood, but investigators believe he was the victim of a homicide.

The 25-year-old Latino man was driving a dark-colored sedan southbound on 27th Street when he crashed into a parked car in the 200 block, San Diego police said. Dispatchers received calls reporting the crash just after midnight and when officers arrived, they found that the driver’s injuries were “not consistent” with a collision.

Neighbors told investigators they heard gunshots before the crash.

Officers performed first aid and CPR on the driver and he was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death. Police know the victim’s identity but have not released his name.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the police homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.