SAN DIEGO – Family, friends, and neighbors are reacting today after a 14-year-old boy shot and killed in City Heights on Sunday.

A memorial was set up near the site where the teen, now identified by family as Enrique Medina, was killed on 37th Street and Polk Avenue in San Diego’s Corridor neighborhood. The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. when officials say a group of males pulled up to the teenager and then fired multiple gunshots.

Efforts were made to save the 14-year-old, but Medina was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, residents are speaking out about the rising threat of violence in the neighborhood.

“Every weekend I hear gunfire,” one resident told FOX 5’s Misha DiBono. The mother of three did not wish to be identified on camera but said that the gun violence in the neighborhood has prompted her to restrict her children from playing outside.

“Every night I get woken up by the sound of gunfire and helicopters,” the woman said.

Investigators have not publicly identified suspects or a motive for this incident. The only information provided by police indicated that the teen may have been killed by a group of men who then drove off in a light-colored sedan.

Enrique’s sister, Natalie, told FOX 5 that her brother had just returned to San Diego from Bakersfield, where his mother sent him to keep him out of trouble.

The Medina family has started a go-fund me account to help cover funeral cost.