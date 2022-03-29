SAN DIEGO — Wednesday kicks off six days of bargaining between labor unions and two grocery giants. The negotiations affect nearly 50,000 grocery workers at more than 500 stores throughout California.

The stores include Ralphs, Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons with locations ranging from central California to the southern border, including San Diego County.

“We need solidarity. We need them to stand with us. We need them to not cross our picket line if, God forbid, that’s what happens,” said Esther Lopez, who has worked for Ralphs for more than 30 years.

A strike has been approved, but even though no official date has been set, grocery workers are still preparing for that outcome.

“They’re offering at 60 cents an hour per year which is $1.80 for the three years of the life of the contract, which is nothing,” Lopez said.

Union leaders are looking for a $5 per-hour raise over the course of a three-year contract and increased safety standards after two years working through a pandemic.

Lopez remembers the last strike in 2003 which lasted almost five months.

“It was a rollercoaster emotionally, spiritually, financially, but here we are again. The company still doesn’t think we deserve it. A livable wage is all we’re asking for,” she said.

Grocery shoppers have mixed opinions on a possible strike.

“I have to support. If they’re picketing here, I would just have to maybe go someplace else,” Winford Williams said.

Meanwhile, others, like Christopher Fred, said they would likely still enter and shop.

“Right now we’re already paying a lot for food because of the trucking situation with gas, so I have to get my food somehow,” he said.

The two main companies behind the negotiation have each released statements, with Ralphs touting its counter-offer to increase wages by $141 million total over the next three years, while Albertsons has said it’s committed to giving employees a competitive wage and reaching a fair agreement.

Meanwhile, if it comes down to a strike, Lopez says she isn’t sure where the companies will find the workers.

“We’re having a hard time keeping them, we’re having a hard time finding them, I don’t know how they’re going to do it,” she said.

UFCW Local 135 will host a picket sign making event on Thursday with members at its Mission Valley Union Hall, located at 2001 Camino Del Rio South from 1 to 5 p.m.