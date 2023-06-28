SAN DIEGO — Passport appointments in San Diego will become more convenient for travelers come next week.

The City Clerk Passport Acceptance Facility is increasing daily appointments from 12 to 40 appointments per day beginning July 5, the City of San Diego said in a news release Wednesday.

New passport appointments will become available two weeks before the appointment date, according to the city. You can make an appointment on the City’s Get it Done website or call 619-533-4000.

Walk-ins can now do so weekly on Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the Passport Acceptance Facility, city officials said. It is the only agency in the county to supply walk-in services without needing a previous appointment.

“The City Clerk’s Passport Acceptance Facility provides a vital community service and we are so excited to expand our appointments to serve more San Diegans,” Interim City Clerk Diana

Fuentes said. “We can think of no better way of celebrating 10 years of serving the citizens of San Diego than by increasing access to passport services.”

Appointments can be booked Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.