SAN DIEGO — Did the recent storms damage your property or small business? If so, the County of San Diego is asking for your help in possibly securing disaster assistance for the region.

The County Office of Emergency Services is working to estimate total damages countywide to determine if the financial amount is enough to qualify for aid in the form of low interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

It’s as simple as filling out this damage survey form. In order to participate, the county said damages caused by flooding and rain must have taken place between Dec. 29, 2022 and Jan. 17, 2023.

If you need immediate assistance or other local services, the county advised residents to refer to 211 San Diego for information and referrals that can connect you to the right resources.

For clarification, completing the damage survey form does not guarantee the region or the property/business owner will be entitled to receive disaster assistance, but it will help the county determine if the region may be eligible for low interest loans.