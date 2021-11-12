Need a gig? USPS to hire more than 300 at job fairs in SoCal

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Postal Service is seeking more than 300 employees as the mail company hosts job fairs in Southern California, including one locally.

The event is planned for Nov. 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the USPS Margaret L. Sellers Mail Processing & Distribution Center in San Diego and the USPS San Bernardino Mail Processing & Distribution Center in San Bernardino.

Some of the job opportunities include city carrier assistants, mail handler assistants, postal support clerk employees, rural carrier associates, assistant rural carriers and tractor trailer operators. The USPS says hourly pay ranges from $16.87 to as much as $23.74 an hour.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone seeking a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with good pay,” said Connie Sallee, USPS (A) Human Resources Manager. “While these 300 positions are not career positions, we hope and expect that every single person we hire will take advantage of the opportunities to advance and become a part of our career work force, with all of the benefits that entails.”

Job applicants must meet the below requirements:

18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma

United States citizen, permanent resident, or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. territory

Able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment

Bring your driver’s license, education history with addresses, employment history for the past

7 years, and DD214 if you are a veteran

To register in advance, scan the QR codes below or go online at www.eventbrite.com. Walk-in applicants will be accepted based upon space availability.

To facilitate the application process, the USPS encourages applicants to bring their own devices — laptops, tablets, etc.

Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.